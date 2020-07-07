High School Football Preview: Lake County Falcons

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — The Lake County Falcons took ownership of Class A football in Tennessee in 2019, concluding the year as undefeated state champions.

This season Lake County will be led by first year head coach Cory Quinn, who will be looking to pick up right where the Falcons left off. Despite his team being favored to win another region title and advance deep in the playoffs, Quinn recognizes that it will take a summer dedicated to daily work to get Lake County back to Cookeville.

“Our thing is we’re trying to come out here and get our one percent better every day,” said Quinn. “So when you have kids like ours that show up and they work hard and they do the things you ask them to do, the football really takes care of itself. So we got guys that are doing exactly what we ask them to do, they’re doing it full speed, and if we do that enough times on Friday night we’re going to be just fine.”

The Falcons were originally scheduled to open up the 2020 campaign on the road against Union City, but like most teams across the state, they will await Wednesday’s TSSAA decision before finalizing a schedule.