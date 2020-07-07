Jackson City Council holds first meeting of the 20-21 Fiscal Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Compared to the last couple of meetings, Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting was quick and painless.

It started with an ordinance to amend the current animal control ordinance for the City of Jackson.

“I think we need to approach it more from a community assistant based direction as opposed to a criminal prosecution direction,” said Animal Care Center Director Whitney Owen.

It passed the first reading along with a budget amendment to fund the city’s match of a $50,000 grant for an airport economic development grant. That money is coming from money left over in last year’s capital budget originally slated to help finish building the Animal Care Center.

Then last year’s Vice Mayor, David Cisco, nominated the new Vice Mayor, Johnny Dodd.

Paul Taylor then gave the annual report from the budget committee about last year’s budget and what they’re looking forward to this year, but he left during the meeting because his wife went into labor with their third child.

One big thing the city is focusing on is hiring an internal auditor.

“This position will help us make sure all of our books are in line, work closely with the mayor’s office,” said councilman Ross Priddy.

And the city council voted to approve changing the debt management policy to 28%.

“28% of every tax dollar coming in is spent on debt service and we had to amend that,” Priddy said. “Each year we have to do that to get it in line with our budget.”

There’s also new software coming, along with the new website, that will help community members see exactly how their tax dollars are being spent in the city.

The city is also moving forward with the Great Wolf Lodge project, though it’s been slowed down due to COVID-19.