Jackson-Madison Co. School System discusses reopening strategies

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County School System held one of many brainstorming sessions Tuesday morning, trying to figure out how to open 22 schools and educate over 12,000 students.

“How can we work together in partnership to make sure we’re taking care of the students in our school district?” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ricky Catlett said, “Protecting them first, and educating them however that looks.”

He and Dr. Vivian Williams are leading these groups and asking tough questions that may not have answers yet.

“When are we going to start?” Catlett listed off some of the topics and concerns, “When’s the first day of school? What’s it look like on the school bus? What if we can’t social distance? Computers? Do they have access at home? Do they have internet at home?”

They also had community leaders come in and give input to help solve some of the problems.

“Let’s go out and approach people who have already started back, already reentered something. So, the restaurant business: we’ve got some restaurant people who are talking to our cafeteria managers and director. We have Jackson Transit Authority. They’re transporting people in the community already, so how did they do that?” Catlett discussed.

They school system is trying to learn from other people’s experiences. And, as we’ve learned, everything can change in the blink of an eye.

“If we step in that direction that every decision we make is for the betterment and success of our students in Jackson and Madison County, it’ll be the right decision,” Catlett said.

JMCSS also has the results of the survey they sent out to parents. Those results will be released in the next school board meeting. They said hopefully this will pinpoint parents’ concerns and questions about the upcoming year.