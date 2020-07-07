Malan Daniel Mortensen, age 24, resident of Collierville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Malan was born March 25, 1996 in San Dimas, California, the son of Max Keith Mortensen, Sr. and Tiffany Tanner Mortensen. He graduated from Houston High School in 2014 and attended the University of Memphis. He was employed with FedEx and a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served with his church mission in Provo-Orem, Utah. Malan was an Eagle Scout in earlier years.

Malan is survived by his parents, Max and Tiffany Mortensen of Collierville, TN; two sisters, Dominique Geddes of Logan, UT and Alexandra Mortensen of Logan, UT; two brothers, Max K. Mortensen, Jr. of Knoxville, TN and Chase Mortensen of Logan, UT; his maternal grandfather, Dan Tanner of Centerville, UT; his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Lorraine Mortensen of Meridian, ID; and his fiancée, Caroline Vehling of Collierville, TN. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Karen Tanner.

Funeral Services for Malan will be private.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline c/o Vibrant Emotional Health and mail it to Attention: Development, 50 Broadway, Fl 19, New York, NY 10004.

