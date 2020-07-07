Mugshots : Madison County : 07/06/20 – 07/07/20 July 7, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Jeffery Phelps Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Arnez L. Freeman Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Charles Henderson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Chileta Mcphearson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Dahmahnee Johnson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Gerren Hudson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Javonte Dawkins Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Marques Doss Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Taniya Wilson Vandalism, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Tequilla R. Jones Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/07/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest