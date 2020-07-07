Mugshots : Madison County : 07/06/20 – 07/07/20

1/10 Jeffery Phelps Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/10 Arnez L. Freeman Driving under the influence

3/10 Charles Henderson Violation of probation

4/10 Chileta Mcphearson Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/10 Dahmahnee Johnson Aggravated domestic assault



6/10 Gerren Hudson Failure to appear

7/10 Javonte Dawkins Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

8/10 Marques Doss Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations

9/10 Taniya Wilson Vandalism, violation of probation

10/10 Tequilla R. Jones Violation of probation, failure to appear





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/07/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.