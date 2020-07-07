Recall on blood sugar medication

A recall has been announced for a blood sugar medication.

Granules Pharmaceuticals is recalling 12 lots of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, due to a substance that could cause cancer.

Immediate-release tablets are not affected by this recall.

This medication was distributed nationwide and is used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

To learn more on this recall or to return this medication, contact Inmar Pharmaceutical Services at (888) 985-9117 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday, or email Inmar at: rxrecalls@inmar.com

Inmar will provide the materials needed to return their medication and instructions for reimbursement.

If you would like to report any adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product, you may contact Granules Drug Safety by phone at 1-877-770-3183 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. EST to 8:00 p.m. EST, or via e-mail at drugs.safety@granulesindia.com .