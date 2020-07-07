Richard B. “Rick” King

Personal Information:

Rick graduated with a BA from Wofford College, a master of divinity from Emory University and did his post master’s work at Wesley Theological Seminary. He was a longtime pastor with the Memphis Conference of the United Methodist Church, serving numerous churches including Bolivar United Methodist Church as his last pastorate. There he actively worked with local government to help open the Carl Perkins Center of Hardeman County and was also their first advisory board chairman. He most enjoyed in life singing and sang with numerous choirs and musical theatre productions. Rick also enjoyed fishing and football. Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church or the Carl Perkins Center For the Prevention of Child Abuse in Paris.