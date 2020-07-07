Richard B. “Rick” King
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Richard B. “Rick” King, Paris, TN
|Age:
|71
|Place of Death:
|Spring Gate Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Memphis, TN
|Date of Death:
|July 4, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|6:00 P.M. Friday, July 10, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Joy Weathersbee, Joe Geary and Emily Walker
|Place of Burial:
|Maplewood Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|May 28, 1949 in Seneca, South Carolina
|Both Parents Names:
|Mitt Dalrymple King and Rosalie Carter King, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Mary Jane Thompson King, Paris, TN; married: August 17, 1974
|Brothers: City/State
|Michael (Joan) King, Johnston, South Carolina
|Other Relatives:
|Rick is survived by various cousins, God children, and great God children. Also close friends and staff of Eiffel Garden in Paris.
|Personal Information:
|Rick graduated with a BA from Wofford College, a master of divinity from Emory University and did his post master’s work at Wesley Theological Seminary. He was a longtime pastor with the Memphis Conference of the United Methodist Church, serving numerous churches including Bolivar United Methodist Church as his last pastorate. There he actively worked with local government to help open the Carl Perkins Center of Hardeman County and was also their first advisory board chairman. He most enjoyed in life singing and sang with numerous choirs and musical theatre productions. Rick also enjoyed fishing and football.
Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church or the Carl Perkins Center For the Prevention of Child Abuse in Paris.