Scattered Storms Become A Little More Numerous On Wednesday

Weather Update: Tuesday July 7th 7:38 p.m.

Good Evening Everyone. Our jet stream is well off to the north and we are left with very deep, rich, moisture latent air throughout much of south. Temperatures will not be changing much in the near days ahead as the heat index will continue into the upper 90’s. Showers and storms will increase in coverage area as we head into mid week before a slightly cooler trend late week.

TONIGHT:

A few isolated storms early, becoming partly cloudy with lows dropping through the 70’s and east winds becoming calm after midnight.

Scattered storms should be a little more numerous tomorrow as a weak frontal boundary will be over the area along with a very humid afternoon.

Our steering winds will finally return overhead and more from the northwest toward the end of the week. A weak cold front may be dropping our way into the weekend providing more healthy rain chances Friday and again Sunday morning so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall later this week!

