Sunny Hot And Humid Again!

Weather Update: Tuesday, July 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another warm and somewhat humid start to the morning with temperatures holding in the low 70s. We will start the day with more sunshine compared to yesterday. Temps will quickly climb to around 87°F through about Noon. Heat Index will be in the low 90s. High temperature should still climb to around 92 this afternoon. Heat Index around 95-98. A couple features present this afternoon, may help in developing a few spotty storms this afternoon. The main one being the upper level low that is drifting east over the Midsouth and Ohio Valley. The cold air aloft will steepen lapse rates and lead to perhaps a few more updrafts and storms compared to yesterday overall. The main threat will be heavy rain and slow movement again like yesterday.



