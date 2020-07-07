Tennessee Highway Patrol competes for Best-Looking Cruiser Award

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is competing to win the “2020 Best-Looking Cruiser Award”, and they need your vote to win.

The contest, sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, is open to state highway patrols and state police organizations from across the country.

“We are excited to be a part of this competition that spotlights our patrol vehicles,” Colonel Dereck Stewart said. “This is a fun and unique opportunity to showcase our cruisers. We are always looking for new methods to bring attention to the importance of highway safety in Tennessee.”

THP submitted a photo of their 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor along with a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Police Edition motorcycle, taken off Cherohala Skyway in Monroe County.

Voting opens July 7 and ends at noon EST on July 22.

The “Best-Looking Cruiser Award” will be presented to the winner, and they will be featured on the cover of the AAST Best Looking Cruisers 2021 wall calendar.

Click here to vote.