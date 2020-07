Funeral services for Tracy Bernard Mann, age 47, will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Liberty Technology Magnet High School, 3470 Ridgecrest Road Extended, Jackson, TN. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Mann died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Mann will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Mann will lie-in-state at Liberty Technology Magnet High School on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.