26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 402 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 26 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive patients to 402 since the pandemic began.

Health department director Kim Tedford said 137 of those patients are actively ill at this time, and 20 patients’ conditions are unknown.

Tedford said seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One resident is currently on a ventilator.

Tedford said 243 residents have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

The most recent patients are:

18-year-old female (not hospitalized)

70-year-old female (not hospitalized)

60-year-old female (not hospitalized)

55-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

61-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

21-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

57-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

23-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

30-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

21-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

50-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Unknown individual (hospitalization unknown)

36-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

21-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

21-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

20-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

72-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

20-year-old female (not hospitalized)

50-year-old male (not hospitalized)

7-year-old male (not hospitalized)

12-year-old female (not hospitalized)

15-year-old male (not hospitalized)

40-year-old female (not hospitalized)

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 263 (65.5%)

38301: 97 (24%)

38356: 5 (1.25%)

38391: 5 (1.25%)

38366: 3 (0.75%)

38343: 6 (1.5%)

38313: 8 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 1 (0.25%)

38362: 4 (1%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Unknown: (0.75%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 180 (45%)

White: 172 (43%)

Asian: 5 (1%)

Hispanic: 19 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (3%)

Unspecified: 14 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 222 (55%)

Male: 179 (44.75%)

Unknown: 1 (0.25%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 243 (60%)

Not recovered: 112 (28%)

Better: 25 (6%)

Unknown: 20 (5%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: