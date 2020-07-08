55,986 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 685 deaths, 3,023 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 55,986 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, July 8. In addition, 685 people have died and 3,023 have been hospitalized. Another 32,736 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 419 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 166

Bedford County – 589

Benton County – 13

Bledsoe County – 624

Blount County – 272

Bradley County – 847

Campbell County – 62

Cannon County – 41

Carroll County – 49

Carter County — 75

Cheatham County – 243

Chester County – 48

Claiborne County – 59

Clay County – 18

Cocke County – 116

Coffee County – 132

Crockett County — 44

Cumberland County – 193

Davidson County – 12,234

Decatur County – 24

DeKalb County – 70

Dickson County – 231

Dyer County – 270

Fayette County – 344

Fentress County – 25

Franklin County – 101

Gibson County – 147

Giles County – 77

Grainger County – 48

Greene County – 122

Grundy County – 65

Hamblen County – 397

Hamilton County – 3,007

Hancock County – 9

Hardeman County — 374

Hardin County – 119

Hawkins County – 66

Haywood County — 108

Henderson County — 56

Henry County — 47

Hickman County – 95

Houston County – 16

Humphreys County – 35

Jackson County – 33

Jefferson County – 148

Johnson County – 44

Knox County – 1,392

Lake County – 696

Lauderdale County – 164

Lawrence County – 192

Lewis County — 7

Lincoln County – 78

Loudon County – 302

Macon County – 511

Madison County – 339

Marion County – 87

Marshall County – 101

Maury County – 406

McMinn County – 255

McNairy County — 84

Meigs County – 34

Monroe County – 141

Montgomery County – 620

Moore County – 17

Morgan County — 29

Obion County — 117

Overton County – 67

Perry County – 35

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 48

Putnam County – 926

Rhea County – 293

Roane County – 71

Robertson County – 875

Rutherford County – 3,234

Scott County – 21

Sequatchie County – 42

Sevier County – 857

Shelby County – 12,549

Smith County – 136

Stewart County — 25

Sullivan County – 159

Sumner County – 1,727

Tipton County – 662

Trousdale County – 1,503

Unicoi County – 56

Union County — 19

Van Buren County – 7

Warren County – 100

Washington County – 197

Wayne County – 90

Weakley County — 67

White County – 77

Williamson County – 1,515

Wilson County – 1,060

Out of state – 1,230

Pending – 830

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 78

Asian – 677

Black or African-American – 11,560

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 48

Other/Multiracial – 8,978

White – 23,336

Pending – 11,309

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 28,390

Hispanic – 13,088

Pending – 14,508

Gender:

Female – 25,996

Male – 28,997

Pending – 993

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.