Gov. Lee recommends moving Forrest bust, expresses concern over virus spread

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee’s governor announced the desire to move a well-known symbol from the capitol, while also touching on the increase of coronavirus cases.

“I’m asking the Capitol Commission to consider whether the current placement of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust allows for his full story to be told and his contribution to our history to be fully understood,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Gov. Lee is taking a stand against the bust at at the state’s capitol. Gov. Lee recommends moving it to the Tennessee State Museum.

The bust is across from another Tennessean who served in the Civil War, a Union officer named David Glasgow Farragut.

“In tandem, these two men represent the push and pull of our state’s history,” Gov. Lee said. “However, Forrest represents pain, suffering and brutal crimes towards African-Americans, and that pain is very real for many of our fellow Tennesseans.”

“Symbols matter. Proclamations and statues are not just snapshots of our history, they’re a window into what we value,” he said.

Later in his conference, Gov. Lee said positive coronavirus cases jumped over 2,400 in Tennessee alone. He said it’s important to note that the number also comes from a record number of tests.

To mitigate the spread, he urges Tennesseans to wear a mask.

“A mask isn’t just a way to protect you, it’s a way to protect Tennessee’s economy,” Gov. Lee said.

Along with the protecting the economy, he said there will be grants to support schools in a safe reopening.

“We’ll continue to support our schools so that the teachers and students can return safely,” Gov. Lee said.

The Capitol Commission meets on Thursday for the final decision on the bust.