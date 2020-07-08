Jackson-Madison County Library to reopen curbside service July 13

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has announced they will reopen both branches of the library for curbside service on Monday, July 13.

Curbside service will restart following a two-week closure of the library due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The release says services include materials, computer use for essential services, and printing and faxing essential documents.

Patrons can either call or use the patron portal online to put items on hold, the release says.

Walk up requests will also be accepted at both locations. Patrons using the main branch of the library are asked to come to the College Street entrance, the release says.

The release says those using the library computers should call in advance to make an appointment. Walk-up requests will be provided pending availability.

Printing and faxing can also be done on a walk-up basis.

Patrons who enter the building must wear a face covering, and temperatures will be checked, according to the release.

The library will continue to waive overdue fines, and the ReadSquared summer program will be extended into August to make up for the time the library was closed, the release says.

Staff will not be in the library to answer phones until July 13.