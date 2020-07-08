Local artist recounts experience with Charlie Daniels

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A local country artist remembers the man behind ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia.’

Singer and song writer Darryl Worley made a Facebook post about working with the late Charlie Daniels.

Worley said in the post:

“He was my friend on many levels and we had an unspoken understanding that if either one of us needed the other, it was a given.”

He remembers Daniels as a man of God and patriot who gave great advice.

Worley performed with Trace Adkins and Tracey Lawrence at a patriotic memorial service Wednesday in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. It was held by the family.

“Knowing Charlie Daniels has truly been a blessing in my life. He instilled some things in me I feel like I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” Worley said.

The memorial also featured a military flyover and 21-gun salute, according to The Tennessean.