Man catches toddler thrown from burning building

PHOENIX — On July 3, a former college football player and retired Marine made the catch of his life.

The following video may be distressing to some.

The boy’s eight-year-old sister also escaped the blaze. However, the mother of the two kids did not survive.

Phillip Blanks is now trying to find the father and the kids.

“My mission now is to track down those two kids, along with their father, and help them out as much as I can,” Blanks said.