Mugshots : Madison County : 07/07/20 – 07/08/20 July 8, 2020

Steven Newsom - Violation of parole
Creasy Mcclatcher - Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation
Joshua Taylor - False imprisonment, simple domestic assault
Justin Wilcox - Violation of probation
Kelvin Eason - Criminal trespass
Maurice Thompson - Simple domestic assault
Robert Kukarola - Violation of probation
Steven Bass - Sexual exploitation of minor
Tyler Long - Attempted second degree murder

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/08/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.