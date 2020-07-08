Mugshots : Madison County : 07/07/20 – 07/08/20

1/9 Steven Newsom Violation of parole

2/9 Creasy Mcclatcher Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

3/9 Joshua Taylor False imprisonment, simple domestic assault

4/9 Justin Wilcox Violation of probation

5/9 Kelvin Eason Criminal trespass



6/9 Maurice Thompson Simple domestic assault

7/9 Robert Kukarola Violation of probation

8/9 Steven Bass Sexual exploitation of minor

9/9 Tyler Long Attempted second degree murder



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/08/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.