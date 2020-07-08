Storms More Numerous This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday, July 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures holding in the low 70s. We will start the day with more sunshine again. Temps will quickly climb to around 87°F through about Noon. Heat Index will be in the low 90s. High temperature should still climb to around 91 this afternoon. Heat Index around 95-98. A couple features present this afternoon, may help in developing scattered storms this afternoon. We are still being influenced by the upper low off to the east, however the main aid will be a quasi stationary front that will be drifting north towards SW Tennessee through this evening. The front is already active in north central Mississippi this morning. Storms will be a little more numerous overall today. The main threat will be heavy rain and slow movement again like yesterday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv