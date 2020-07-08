United Way, Jackson Chamber host outdoor film series

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West TN and The Jackson Chamber have joined to present the “Be The Change Film Series”.

According to a Facebook event page, outdoor film screenings will be hosted each Saturday evening from July 11 to August 1 at select locations around the community.

The chosen films revolve around the topics of equity and justice.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets/lawn chairs and their own concessions, and are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing while at the event.

The first scheduled film is “13th”, which explores the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the U.S.

This showing will take place at North Park, 145 Silverdale Cove in Jackson, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to the public.

Upcoming showings include “Selma”, “Free State of Jones”, and “Just Mercy”. Check the events calendar on Jackson Chamber’s website for updates on locations of those events.