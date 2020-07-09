2 local candidates speak out regarding Confederate statue

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two candidates running for office spoke about the Confederate monument in Jackson’s downtown.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Erika Stotts Pearson and Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Robin Kimbrough Hayes both spoke Thursday morning.

They argued that the Confederate monument helps perpetuate systemic racism, and they believe there is a serious change happening in America.

Each gave a speech and then answered questions about why they think the monuments need to be removed.

“We see that people are reacting in a stronger and more assertive and more persistent manner,” Kimbrough said.

The primary elections are August 6.