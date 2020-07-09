20 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 422 total cases reported

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 422 since the pandemic began.

The new patients are:

25-year-old male (not hospitalized)

70-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

33-year-old male (not hospitalized)

31-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

21-year-old male (not hospitalized)

34-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

52-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

42-year-old male (not hospitalized)

Unknown male (hospitalization unknown)

13-year-old female (not hospitalized)

75-year-old female (not hospitalized)

24-year-old female (not hospitalized)

35-year-old male (not hospitalized)

2-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

51-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

55-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

33-year-old female (not hospitalized)

23-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

35-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

25-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

Epidemiology staff are currently reaching out to some of these patients and anyone who may have had close contact with them.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 273 (65%)

38301: 102 (24%)

38356: 5 (1%)

38391: 5 (1%)

38366: 3 (1%)

38343: 7 (2%)

38313: 9 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 1 (0.25%)

38362: 5 (1%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Unknown: 5 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 184 (44%)

White: 178 (42%)

Asian: 5 (1%)

Hispanic: 19 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (3%)

Unspecified: 24 (6%)

Gender:

Female: 238 (56%)

Male: 184 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 253 (60%)

Not recovered: 118 (28%)

Better: 26 (6%)

Unknown: 23 (5%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: