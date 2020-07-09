57,591 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 710 deaths, 3,088 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 57,591 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 9. In addition, 710 people have died and 3,088 have been hospitalized. Another 33,609 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 178

Bedford County – 595

Benton County – 15

Bledsoe County – 625

Blount County – 280

Bradley County – 889

Campbell County – 65

Cannon County – 45

Carroll County – 51

Carter County — 77

Cheatham County – 252

Chester County – 53

Claiborne County – 61

Clay County – 18

Cocke County – 126

Coffee County – 134

Crockett County — 48

Cumberland County – 196

Davidson County – 12,549

Decatur County – 28

DeKalb County – 76

Dickson County – 243

Dyer County – 274

Fayette County – 346

Fentress County – 25

Franklin County – 104

Gibson County – 158

Giles County – 80

Grainger County – 50

Greene County – 123

Grundy County – 65

Hamblen County – 422

Hamilton County – 3,088

Hancock County – 10

Hardeman County — 381

Hardin County – 120

Hawkins County – 79

Haywood County — 111

Henderson County — 62

Henry County — 48

Hickman County – 98

Houston County – 19

Humphreys County – 38

Jackson County – 41

Jefferson County – 157

Johnson County – 44

Knox County – 1,471

Lake County – 697

Lauderdale County – 172

Lawrence County – 202

Lewis County — 10

Lincoln County – 80

Loudon County – 308

Macon County – 546

Madison County – 340

Marion County – 90

Marshall County – 104

Maury County – 420

McMinn County – 257

McNairy County — 91

Meigs County – 35

Monroe County – 146

Montgomery County – 658

Moore County – 17

Morgan County — 29

Obion County — 118

Overton County – 68

Perry County – 35

Pickett County — 7

Polk County – 51

Putnam County – 989

Rhea County – 294

Roane County – 75

Robertson County – 882

Rutherford County – 3,326

Scott County – 22

Sequatchie County – 43

Sevier County – 863

Shelby County – 12,842

Smith County – 139

Stewart County — 26

Sullivan County – 178

Sumner County – 1,802

Tipton County – 674

Trousdale County – 1,505

Unicoi County – 56

Union County — 20

Van Buren County – 7

Warren County – 106

Washington County – 212

Wayne County – 99

Weakley County — 69

White County – 80

Williamson County – 1,591

Wilson County – 1,099

Out of state – 1,256

Pending – 837

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 78

Asian – 688

Black or African-American – 11,825

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 50

Other/Multiracial – 9,149

White – 24,113

Pending – 11,688

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 29,105

Hispanic – 13,253

Pending – 15,233

Gender:

Female – 26,799

Male – 29,784

Pending – 1,008

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.