57,591 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 710 deaths, 3,088 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 57,591 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 9. In addition, 710 people have died and 3,088 have been hospitalized. Another 33,609 have recovered.

July 9

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 178
  • Bedford County – 595
  • Benton County – 15
  • Bledsoe County – 625
  • Blount County – 280
  • Bradley County – 889
  • Campbell County – 65
  • Cannon County – 45
  • Carroll County – 51
  • Carter County — 77
  • Cheatham County – 252
  • Chester County – 53
  • Claiborne County – 61
  • Clay County – 18
  • Cocke County – 126
  • Coffee County – 134
  • Crockett County — 48
  • Cumberland County – 196
  • Davidson County – 12,549
  • Decatur County – 28
  • DeKalb County – 76
  • Dickson County – 243
  • Dyer County – 274
  • Fayette County – 346
  • Fentress County – 25
  • Franklin County – 104
  • Gibson County – 158
  • Giles County – 80
  • Grainger County – 50
  • Greene County – 123
  • Grundy County – 65
  • Hamblen County – 422
  • Hamilton County – 3,088
  • Hancock County – 10
  • Hardeman County — 381
  • Hardin County – 120
  • Hawkins County – 79
  • Haywood County — 111
  • Henderson County — 62
  • Henry County — 48
  • Hickman County – 98
  • Houston County – 19
  • Humphreys County – 38
  • Jackson County – 41
  • Jefferson County – 157
  • Johnson County – 44
  • Knox County – 1,471
  • Lake County – 697
  • Lauderdale County – 172
  • Lawrence County – 202
  • Lewis County — 10
  • Lincoln County – 80
  • Loudon County – 308
  • Macon County – 546
  • Madison County – 340
  • Marion County – 90
  • Marshall County – 104
  • Maury County – 420
  • McMinn County – 257
  • McNairy County — 91
  • Meigs County – 35
  • Monroe County – 146
  • Montgomery County – 658
  • Moore County – 17
  • Morgan County — 29
  • Obion County — 118
  • Overton County – 68
  • Perry County – 35
  • Pickett County — 7
  • Polk County – 51
  • Putnam County – 989
  • Rhea County – 294
  • Roane County – 75
  • Robertson County – 882
  • Rutherford County – 3,326
  • Scott County – 22
  • Sequatchie County – 43
  • Sevier County – 863
  • Shelby County – 12,842
  • Smith County – 139
  • Stewart County — 26
  • Sullivan County – 178
  • Sumner County – 1,802
  • Tipton County – 674
  • Trousdale County – 1,505
  • Unicoi County – 56
  • Union County — 20
  • Van Buren County – 7
  • Warren County – 106
  • Washington County – 212
  • Wayne County – 99
  • Weakley County — 69
  • White County – 80
  • Williamson County – 1,591
  • Wilson County – 1,099
  • Out of state – 1,256
  • Pending – 837

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

July 9 Race

Race:

  • American Indian or Alaska Native – 78
  • Asian – 688
  • Black or African-American – 11,825
  • Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 50
  • Other/Multiracial – 9,149
  • White – 24,113
  • Pending – 11,688

July 9 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 29,105
  • Hispanic – 13,253
  • Pending – 15,233

July 9 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 26,799
  • Male – 29,784
  • Pending – 1,008

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

