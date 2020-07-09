Adamsville police help members of Amish community recover wrecked buggy

Editing resume:Pulled an Amish buggy from an embankment ✅Earlier this afternoon members of the Amish community had a mishap which caused part of their buggy to become detached from their horse. This caused the buggy to flip down the embankment on 117 just outside the city limits. Thankfully, the horse and all occupants were safe! We also had the helping hand of a passerby who lended the tow strap and a few moments of his time. On a lighter note, buy their products because they’re well made! The buggy was fixed quickly and back on the road. #communitypolicing Posted by Adamsville Police Department, TN on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Adamsville police lent a hand to help members of the Amish community on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post made by the Adamsville Police Department, a mishap caused part of a buggy to become detached from a horse before flipping down an embankment off Highway 117.

With the help of a passerby, police were able to use a tow strap to recover the buggy.

The horse and all occupants were safe, and the buggy was quickly fixed and back on the road.