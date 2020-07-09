Benton County man sentenced after standoff, car chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Benton County man has been sentenced to more than seven years in custody after an investigation into a domestic violence incident that led to a standoff in 2017, and a car chase in 2018.

Shannon Pettigrew, 35, was convicted of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a 911 call which indicated a man had threatened to kill his girlfriend.

The release says when deputies arrived, Pettigrew had his girlfriend by her neck and refused commands from law enforcement. The woman and her two children were later released from the home. However, the release says just before the three were released from the home, the woman warned officers to back up because Pettigrew had a gun.

Deputies recovered a 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun in the home, along with a shell casing, and the woman told investigators that she noticed the gun in the house earlier in the day, according to the release.

The release says the woman told investigators she assumed Pettigrew got the gun because he “was going to call the cops and commit suicide by cop.” A neighbor told investigators she heard a shot from the home, the release says.

Investigators say Pettigrew was arrested again in 2018 during an undercover drug investigation, in which Pettigrew pulled a pistol on officers in an unmarked car, according to the release.

Officers attempted to arrest Pettigrew, who lead them on a car chase, according to the release.

The release says Pettigrew is accused of throwing ammunition from the vehicle during the chase.

Pettigrew was sentenced to serve seven years in custody, followed by three years of supervised release.