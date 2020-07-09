Capitol Commission votes to move Nathan Bedford Forrest bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s State Capitol Commission has made a decision on the controversial bust at the State Capitol building.

The bust of Confederate Lieutenant General Nathan Bedford Forrest will be removed.

The Commission voted on the decision at the request of Governor Bill Lee, and voted to have the bust moved to the Tennessee State Museum.

The issue will now go to the Tennessee Historical Commission, with a required two-thirds vote to move the bust.

“We made the decision today that it perhaps was not an appropriate symbol, but certainly it is our history that we must remember,” said State Capitol Commission board member Dr. Logan Hampton.

The State Capitol Commission also voted in favor of removing busts of the U.S. Navy Admiral David Farragut and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves.