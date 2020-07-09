Company to open first Tennessee facility in Hardin County

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A new manufacturing facility is coming to Hardin County.

The announcement comes from Gov. Bill Lee, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Aero Millwork officials, according to a release from the Tennessee Economy and Community Development Office.

The release says that the project will represent an investment of $890,000, and will lead to the creation of over 60 jobs in Hardin County.

“We are honored that Aero Millwork will make its new home in Hardin County. Supporting Tennessee’s at-risk and distressed counties is a major priority for our department, and we are pleased to see that more than 60 new high-quality jobs will be created in Savannah. We appreciate the support from our local leaders, Mayor Davis and Mayor Shutt, and look forward to building a lasting partnership with Aero Millwork in the years ahead,” Rolfe said.

Aero Millwork is a division of Aero Manufacturing and will manufacture food service equipment in laminate, stone, glass and millwork, according to the release.

The release says this will be Aero Manufacturing’s first facility in Tennessee.