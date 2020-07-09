Health department workers get free lunch from local ministers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization showed their appreciation for front-line workers of the COVID-19 crisis.

Code Red Coalition is a group of ministers in Jackson and Madison County, dedicated to bettering the community.

Thursday afternoon, with the help of Babe’s BBQ and Grille, they brought lunches for nurses at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Staff was appreciative of the lunch, and Code Red Coalition said it’s the message they want to send.

“We wanted them to be encouraged and let them know that we are there standing with them, and just show some appreciation and solidarity. It’s on behalf of our whole community that just appreciates what they are doing,” said Dr. Daryll H. Coleman, Chairperson for the Code Red Coalition.

Code Red’s next event will be at Regional Inter-Faith Association on Wednesday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m.

They will be helping feed the youth with lunch backpacks.