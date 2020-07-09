Memphis Zoo offers virtual dining event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is offering a fine dinning event while social distancing.

The zoo has announced it will hold a virtual dinner party this month.

How does it work?

Meals are delivered to you the day before the party, and a zoom link will be emailed to you the week of the event.

The party will take place from 7 to 10 on the night of July 24.

The zoo’s expert chefs will help you create a main course and dessert, or you can learn to make your own cocktails with their mixologist.

Auction items will be available to bid on as well.

