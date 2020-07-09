Mugshots : Madison County : 07/08/20 – 07/09/20

1/12 Tabitha Cole Aggravated burglary, fraudulent use of a credit/atm card, vandalism

2/12 Daniel McClellan Violation of conditions of community supervision

3/12 Jamie L Holliday Failure to appear

4/12 Johnathan Hale Failure to appear

5/12 Latravion Fuller Aggravated robbery



6/12 Latrice Pickett Failure to appear

7/12 Meshyala White Vandalism

8/12 Monique Shields Failure to appear

9/12 Romiro Scott Simple domestic assault, criminal impersonation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $1,000, vandalism, violation of probation

10/12 Scottie Earps Sex offender registry violations



11/12 Tremont Cross Violation of community corrections

12/12 William Taylor Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/09/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.