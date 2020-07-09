TN woman charged with daughter’s murder after blaming 2-year-old son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman in Tennessee who gave conflicting stories about the death of her 5-year-old daughter has been accused of killing the child.

News outlets report 37-year-old Robin Howington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of her daughter by a Knox County grand jury on Wednesday.

Knoxville police found Destiny Oliver with a gunshot wound when they responded to Howington’s home last September. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

News outlets report Howington first told Knoxville officers an unknown man shot Destiny, and later said the child’s father was responsible for the shooting.

Howington later told police her 2-year-old son shot Destiny.