59,546 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 723 deaths, 3,146 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 59,546 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, July 10. In addition, 723 people have died and 3,146 have been hospitalized. Another 34,740 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 461 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 26 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 189

Bedford County – 598

Benton County – 15

Bledsoe County – 627

Blount County – 306

Bradley County – 925

Campbell County – 67

Cannon County – 46

Carroll County – 52

Carter County — 87

Cheatham County – 264

Chester County – 59

Claiborne County – 68

Clay County – 18

Cocke County – 130

Coffee County – 137

Crockett County — 49

Cumberland County – 200

Davidson County – 12,935

Decatur County – 28

DeKalb County – 82

Dickson County – 251

Dyer County – 280

Fayette County – 357

Fentress County – 27

Franklin County – 110

Gibson County – 166

Giles County – 89

Grainger County – 55

Greene County – 138

Grundy County – 65

Hamblen County – 447

Hamilton County – 3,196

Hancock County – 11

Hardeman County — 400

Hardin County – 125

Hawkins County – 83

Haywood County — 113

Henderson County — 65

Henry County — 50

Hickman County – 101

Houston County – 20

Humphreys County – 39

Jackson County – 46

Jefferson County – 164

Johnson County – 45

Knox County – 1,506

Lake County – 696

Lauderdale County – 175

Lawrence County – 227

Lewis County — 10

Lincoln County – 84

Loudon County – 320

Macon County – 568

Madison County – 347

Marion County – 91

Marshall County – 108

Maury County – 431

McMinn County – 270

McNairy County — 100

Meigs County – 37

Monroe County – 152

Montgomery County – 712

Moore County – 17

Morgan County — 30

Obion County — 118

Overton County – 70

Perry County – 37

Pickett County — 7

Polk County – 55

Putnam County – 1,002

Rhea County – 303

Roane County – 80

Robertson County – 901

Rutherford County – 3,428

Scott County – 26

Sequatchie County – 45

Sevier County – 884

Shelby County – 13,113

Smith County – 148

Stewart County — 27

Sullivan County – 189

Sumner County – 1,874

Tipton County – 692

Trousdale County – 1,506

Unicoi County – 56

Union County — 22

Van Buren County – 9

Warren County – 120

Washington County – 235

Wayne County – 110

Weakley County — 69

White County – 81

Williamson County – 1,670

Wilson County – 1,130

Out of state – 1,397

Pending – 936

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 78

Asian – 694

Black or African-American – 12,100

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 53

Other/Multiracial – 9,311

White – 24,754

Pending – 12,500

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 29,947

Hispanic – 13,478

Pending – 16,121

Gender:

Female – 27,776

Male – 30,778

Pending – 1,002

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.