Additional death reported in Madison Co. due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford confirmed Friday that a third patient has died.

The health department says the patient was an 82-year-old man. He died Wednesday due to complications from the virus.

Tedford said a fourth COVID-positive patient has died, but their death was related to a car crash and not the COVID-19 virus.

Tedford says 11 new positive cases have been confirmed at this time, bringing the total number of cases to 433 since the pandemic began.

Those patients are:

47-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Unknown male (not hospitalized)

66-year-old female (not hospitalized)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

46-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

55-year-old male (not hospitalized)

17-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

27-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

53-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

71-year-old female (not hospitalized)

26-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

Epidemiology staff are still attempting to reach out to some of these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Of those cases, 132 patients are active, and 275 patients have recovered from the virus.

Tedford says 22 patients’ conditions are currently unknown.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. Two of those patients are hospitalized in Nashville, and the remaining four patients are hospitalized in Jackson.

No Madison County residents are on ventilators at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 286 (66%)

38301: 103 (24%)

38356: 5 (1%)

38391: 5 (1%)

38366: 3 (1%)

38343: 7 (1.5%)

38313: 9 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 1 (0.25%)

38362: 5 (1%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Unknown: 2 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 189 (44%)

White: 182 (42%)

Asian: 6 (1%)

Hispanic: 20 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (3%)

Unspecified: 24 (5%)

Gender:

Female: 243 (56%)

Male: 190 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 276 (64%)

Not recovered: 113 (26%)

Better: 19 (4%)

Unknown: 22 (5%)

Deaths: 3 (1%)

Age: