Bassinet recall

DaVinci is recalling its bassinets due to a fall and entrapment hazard.

The bassinets’ mattress support can reportedly become disengaged.

These same bassinets were previously recalled in December of 2019.

DaVinci has received 13 reports of the mattress support becoming disengaged. No injuries have been reported.

These bassinets were sold online through Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, Target, and JC Penney.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit.

Call DaVinci toll-free at (833) 932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email at bailey@milliondollarbaby. zendesk.com or online at www.davincibaby.com/ baileyrepair or www.davincibaby.com and click on “Recalls” under the Help tab for more information.