Cooper Lighting recalls light fixtures

Cooper Lighting is recalling its light fixtures due to an injury hazard.

All Field and Prism RGB light fixtures are included in this recall.

The lenses on the fixtures can reportedly loosen, separate from the fixture and fall.

The company has received three reports of lenses falling. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these lights, stop using it and contact Cooper Lighting Solutions for a free repair.

Call Cooper Lighting Solutions at (800) 954-7228 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at AFProgram@cooperlighting.com, or online at www.cooperlighting.com and click on Product Safety Notice for more information.