Discovery Parks hosts Rhythm on the Rails

If you miss live music or are just looking for something for the whole family, the Discovery Park of America has you covered.

The park is hosting it’s Rhythm on the Rails Friday night. This is the third time the park has held one of these summer concerts this year.

The Sabin Cafe will be open and the park says they have plenty of space to social distance.

Friday, Steve Short and Keith Brown are playing. They will be followed by the Kimberlie Helton Band.

Music starts at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free to members and $5 dollars per person for nonmembers.

The Discovery Park will hold more concerts like this as well. The next one will take place on July 17.

Full list of Rhythm on the Rails events: