Major disaster declared for parts of Tennessee
President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in parts of Tennessee affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding on May 3 and May 4.
The declaration means that federal funding is available for emergency work, and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms.
State and local governments are eligible for the funding, as well as some nonprofit organizations.
Counties that the declaration apply to include:
- Benton
- Carroll
- Davidson
- Decatur
- Dickson
- Dyer
- Hardin
- Henderson
- Henry
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Lake
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Madison
- Maury
- Obion
- Perry
- Weakley