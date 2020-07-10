Mugshots : Madison County : 07/09/20 – 07/10/20

1/14 Michelle Cox Driving under the influence

2/14 Adrianna Givens Violation of probation

3/14 Alexia Patrick Violation of probation

4/14 Arletta Coman Schedule VI drug violations

5/14 Brian Davis Violation of probation



6/14 Cmericka Hayes Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations

7/14 Jarron Marshall Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/14 Kentavius Greer Schedule VI drug violations

9/14 Leslie Bridges Failure to appear

10/14 Montez Butler Schedule V drug violations, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, schedule III drug violations



11/14 Perrionta Coman Schedule VI drug violations

12/14 Reginald Bass Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution

13/14 Sharia Straw Identity theft

14/14 Thomas Reed Failure to appear





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.