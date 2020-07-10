Paris man charged in Bruceton stabbing

BRUCETON, Tenn. — Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old male in relation to a stabbing incident in Bruceton, according to a news release.

The release states around 3:00 a.m. Friday, Carroll County deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Broad Street in Bruceton. They were joined by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement discovered a male victim with a stab wound when they arrived on the scene, who was then transported to a medical facility.

According to the release, Agents developed information during the investigation that identified Cameron Young of Paris, TN, as the individual responsible.

Young was located by Henry County deputies at his home on Highway 641 South and taken into custody, the release states.

Young was booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, with a bond set at $20,000.

The investigation is a joint effort between the TBI, Caroll County Sheriff’s Office, Bruceton Police Department, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.