West Tennessee Healthcare announces changes to Dyersburg, Jackson General

JACKSON, Tenn. — New screening technology will be used at two West Tennessee Healthcare facilities beginning today.

The hospital system announced the changes Friday morning in a news release.

The release says visitors at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and Dyersburg Hospital will now have to present a photo ID to scan at the screening station when they enter the facilities.

Visitors will have their photo taken and receive a badge with their photo and the room number of the patient they are visiting, according to the release.

The visitors’ photo ID and information will be stored in the hospital’s visitor database for future visits to West Tennessee Healthcare facilities, according to the release.

When visitors leave, the badge will be scanned again to show they are leaving the hospital, and visitors must check out to ensure that other visitors will be able to check in to see the same patient, according to the release.

The system also allows the hospital to identify how many people are in the building, and who is in the facility in the event of an emergency, the release says.

Regular visiting hours are from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Dyersburg Hospital. Those hours may vary by department and on weekends.

At this time, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is only allowing one visitor per patient at a time. Dyersburg Hospital is allowing one designated visitor for the entire stay, and the visitor may only change with prior approval.

Two visitors are allowed per patient in the Neo-Natal ICU, and end-of-life patients may have a limited number of visitors.

No children under 18-years-old may visit.

For more information, call (731) 541-5000 or go to West Tennessee Healthcare’s website.