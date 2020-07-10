WRAP receives large donation after yearly fundraiser is cancelled

JACKSON, Tenn. — A life changing organization received a significant donation to continue helping the community.

“During the pandemic, and particularly the stay-at-home orders, we knew that domestic violence would be on the rise, and particularly the children that had to stay at home and witness it,” said Robinson Toyota General Manager Joseph Robinson.

“Many of their abusers have been furloughed or staying at home. The situation has reached truly crisis proportions in our community, and we’re so grateful to be able to be here,” said Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program Executive Director Daryl Chansuthus. “We want to continue to be here.”

Chansuthus says that crisis contacts quadrupled since March, when many were under stay-at-home orders. The non-profit usually holds its yearly fundraiser, Denim and Pearls, but it has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The absence of that was huge, so this meant so much to us. We share a commitment to building safer communities,” Chansuthus said.

To help fill that need, four men in the community teamed up for a unique and hairy way to raise awareness and funds.

“We thought it would be a great idea to raise awareness and funds for WRAP by growing mustaches,” Robinson said.

“We’re hopeful that next year there will be other gentlemen that will be willing to help grow mustaches for a good cause, and raise more awareness and money for WRAP,” said West Tennessee Healthcare neurosurgeon Dr. Chip Scott.

Robinson said the dealership sponsored the effort, and WRAP received $5,000 to continue their work.

“If they need help, wherever they are in 19 counties in West Tennessee, WRAP is there to support them,” Chansuthus said.

The money will go towards supplies, stays in the safe house, hotel stays, transportation and more.