20 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by health department; 453 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says there has been a total of 453 cases since the pandemic began.

The most recent patients are:

18-year-old male (not hospitalized)

26-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

39-year-old male (not hospitalized)

36-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

10-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Unknown male (hospitalization unknown)

50-year-old female (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

55-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

59-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

21-year-old female (not hospitalized)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

23-year-old female (not hospitalized)

86-year-old female (hospitalized)

11-year-old male (not hospitalized)

45-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

Unknown female (hospitalization unknown)

74-year-old female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Epidemiology staff are still attempting to reach out to some of these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Of those cases, 125 patients are active, and 293 patients have recovered from the virus.

The health department says 32 patients’ conditions are currently unknown.

Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. No Madison County residents are on ventilators at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 296 (65%)

38301: 109 (24%)

38356: 5 (1%)

38391: 5 (1%)

38366: 3 (1%)

38343: 9 (2%)

38313: 9 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 2 (0.25%)

38362: 5 (1%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Unknown: 3 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 196 (43%)

White: 191 (42%)

Asian: 6 (1%)

Hispanic: 26 (6%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (3%)

Unspecified: 22 (5%)

Gender:

Female: 255 (56%)

Male: 198 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 293 (64.5%)

Not recovered: 99 (22%)

Better: 26 (6%)

Unknown: 32 (7%)

Deaths: 3 (0.5%)

Age: