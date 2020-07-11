61,006 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 738 deaths, 3,193 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 61,006 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, July 11. In addition, 738 people have died and 3,193 have been hospitalized. Another 35,435 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 498 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 15 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 195

Bedford County – 623

Benton County – 15

Bledsoe County – 629

Blount County – 340

Bradley County – 959

Campbell County – 69

Cannon County – 49

Carroll County – 52

Carter County — 103

Cheatham County – 269

Chester County – 63

Claiborne County – 68

Clay County – 20

Cocke County – 136

Coffee County – 141

Crockett County — 52

Cumberland County – 213

Davidson County – 13,162

Decatur County – 27

DeKalb County – 85

Dickson County – 258

Dyer County – 291

Fayette County – 368

Fentress County – 26

Franklin County – 116

Gibson County – 177

Giles County – 103

Grainger County – 56

Greene County – 151

Grundy County – 65

Hamblen County – 472

Hamilton County – 3,305

Hancock County – 11

Hardeman County — 411

Hardin County – 125

Hawkins County – 86

Haywood County — 118

Henderson County — 71

Henry County — 51

Hickman County – 103

Houston County – 20

Humphreys County – 39

Jackson County – 47

Jefferson County – 182

Johnson County – 46

Knox County – 1,591

Lake County – 697

Lauderdale County – 180

Lawrence County – 232

Lewis County — 11

Lincoln County – 86

Loudon County – 332

Macon County – 597

Madison County – 352

Marion County – 94

Marshall County – 115

Maury County – 454

McMinn County – 276

McNairy County — 101

Meigs County – 38

Monroe County – 155

Montgomery County – 732

Moore County – 21

Morgan County — 31

Obion County — 119

Overton County – 72

Perry County – 37

Pickett County — 7

Polk County – 55

Putnam County – 1,011

Rhea County – 315

Roane County – 81

Robertson County – 924

Rutherford County – 3,525

Scott County – 26

Sequatchie County – 49

Sevier County – 915

Shelby County – 13,423

Smith County – 150

Stewart County — 26

Sullivan County – 210

Sumner County – 1,897

Tipton County – 696

Trousdale County – 1,508

Unicoi County – 59

Union County — 25

Van Buren County – 9

Warren County – 123

Washington County – 261

Wayne County – 115

Weakley County — 70

White County – 85

Williamson County – 1,708

Wilson County – 1,148

Out of state – 1,384

Pending – 910

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 78

Asian – 705

Black or African-American – 12,323

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 56

Other/Multiracial – 9,498

White – 25,559

Pending – 12,787

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 30,822

Hispanic – 13,706

Pending – 16,478

Gender:

Female – 28,552

Male – 31,451

Pending – 1,002

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.