Organizations pull together to hold toy drive in Gibson Co.

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A toy giveaway took place Saturday, and its all for a great cause.

The Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Tennessee–Humboldt Club teamed up with Toys for Tots, Good360 and Shiloh Ministry to give toys to kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway was held at East Elementary School in Humboldt.

Organizers say this offers many benefits during a time of need, such as relieving anxiety in children and providing a sense of normalcy.

“We are very excited. We had to work nights a couple of days ago to get all these toys sorted out and bagged up. We expect to have probably close to 1,000 kids before the end of the day,” said Humboldt Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors President Tommy Goodrum.

Organizers say they planned to distribute over 17,000 toys, books and games to children.