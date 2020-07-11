United Way, Jackson Chamber kick off film series

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you’re looking for a fun yet educational family activity, a new film series kicked off to engage much needed conversations.

United Way of West Tennessee and the Jackson Chamber hosted its first screening in their new ‘Be the Change’ film series Saturday evening at North Park.

Families watched the Netflix documentary called ’13th’, which focuses on inequalities in the criminal justice system and African Americans.

President and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee, Matt Marshall, said the idea started after community members had questions about being a part of the solution.

“We want to provide some unifying opportunities for the community, and one of those was to be able to show some films that are related to this topic,” Marshall said.

The film series runs every Saturday to August 1st, and will be held at different locations around the community.

The next screening is at Rothrock Stadium with the film ‘Selma.’