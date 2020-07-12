6 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional six cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says there has been a total of 459 cases since the pandemic began.

The most recent patients are:

46-year-old female (not hospitalized)

17-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

4-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

26-year-old male (not hospitalized)

51-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Epidemiology staff are still attempting to reach out to some of these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Of those cases, 119 patients are active, and 307 patients have recovered from the virus.

The health department says 30 patients’ conditions are currently unknown, and four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized.

The health department says the statewide reporting system for COVID-19 cases is currently down for maintenance, and that they anticipate a high volume of cases to be added to the Madison County count on Monday.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 300 (65%)

38301: 110 (24%)

38356: 5 (1%)

38391: 5 (1%)

38366: 3 (0.8%)

38343: 9 (2%)

38313: 9 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.2%)

38355: 3 (0.8%)

38362: 5 (1%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.2%)

38308: 1 (0.2%)

Unknown: 3 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 197 (43%)

White: 194 (42%)

Asian: 6 (1%)

Hispanic: 28 (6%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (3%)

Unspecified: 22 (5%)

Gender:

Female: 260 (57%)

Male: 199 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 307 (67%)

Not recovered: 93 (20%)

Better: 26 (6%)

Unknown: 30 (6.5%)

Deaths: 3 (0.5%)

Age: