61,960 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 741 deaths, 3,250 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 61,960 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, July 12. In addition, 741 people have died and 3,250 have been hospitalized. Another 35,855 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 517 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 27 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 200

Bedford County – 624

Benton County – 15

Bledsoe County – 629

Blount County – 339

Bradley County – 972

Campbell County – 70

Cannon County – 50

Carroll County – 52

Carter County — 105

Cheatham County – 275

Chester County – 69

Claiborne County – 68

Clay County – 20

Cocke County – 138

Coffee County – 143

Crockett County — 54

Cumberland County – 221

Davidson County – 13,309

Decatur County – 29

DeKalb County – 85

Dickson County – 275

Dyer County – 292

Fayette County – 370

Fentress County – 27

Franklin County – 116

Gibson County – 181

Giles County – 105

Grainger County – 56

Greene County – 151

Grundy County – 65

Hamblen County – 474

Hamilton County – 3,364

Hancock County – 12

Hardeman County — 418

Hardin County – 128

Hawkins County – 91

Haywood County — 121

Henderson County — 74

Henry County — 53

Hickman County – 105

Houston County – 20

Humphreys County – 47

Jackson County – 47

Jefferson County – 187

Johnson County – 46

Knox County – 1,620

Lake County – 696

Lauderdale County – 182

Lawrence County – 239

Lewis County — 11

Lincoln County – 87

Loudon County – 328

Macon County – 603

Madison County – 363

Marion County – 95

Marshall County – 118

Maury County – 462

McMinn County – 284

McNairy County — 107

Meigs County – 38

Monroe County – 155

Montgomery County – 778

Moore County – 21

Morgan County — 32

Obion County — 124

Overton County – 73

Perry County – 38

Pickett County — 7

Polk County – 55

Putnam County – 1,019

Rhea County – 343

Roane County – 85

Robertson County – 948

Rutherford County – 3,602

Scott County – 28

Sequatchie County – 49

Sevier County – 912

Shelby County – 13,594

Smith County – 160

Stewart County — 26

Sullivan County – 221

Sumner County – 1,945

Tipton County – 698

Trousdale County – 1,510

Unicoi County – 58

Union County — 24

Van Buren County – 9

Warren County – 127

Washington County – 262

Wayne County – 116

Weakley County — 74

White County – 86

Williamson County – 1,763

Wilson County – 1,187

Out of state – 1,416

Pending – 890

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 78

Asian – 710

Black or African-American – 12,551

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 56

Other/Multiracial – 9,635

White – 25,886

Pending – 13,044

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 31,367

Hispanic – 13,846

Pending – 16,747

Gender:

Female – 29,033

Male – 31,935

Pending – 992

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.