Family, friends hold surprise party for woman’s 73rd birthday

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends of Fair Ruth McClellan planned a drive-by party to celebrate her birthday.

She is turning 73-years-old, and the best part of all? She had no idea this was planned out.

“There was a big surprise. I knew she had a surprise going on, but I didn’t know what. I have been trying to pick on her all night for her to tell and she wouldn’t,” McClellan said.

“I had the hardest time with her, and she is so excited, and I am excited for her,” said family member Ernestine Traylor.

“But I think it’s awesome. I think it’s really awesome, and I am very appreciative of the surprise,” McClellan said.

Everyone honked their car horns, wishing McClellan happy birthday as they drove past her house. They gave her balloons, birthday cards and presents.

She says she is happy to have such great friends and family.

“I just thank God for this day. It is a blessed day to even be here at 73 years. Health, strength, love, kids, family supporting me. I think it’s a blessing. I’ve got a lot of friends, neighbors. I am grateful for my neighbors,” McClellan said.

Family and friends say they will be celebrating with cake and will be taking fair out to dinner.