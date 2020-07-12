Fans gather for baseball game in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Baseball fans got to enjoy a great game of ball on Sunday.

Fans came out to the Jackson Generals Ballpark to enjoy a summer set of baseball tournaments.

This is the fourth game to be hosted this summer. Due to weather, the game was delayed at a later time to prepare the field for the game.

“Today alone we had four games, so eight different teams taking the field out here. We had a pair of games on Saturday and some games planned on Monday as well,” said Andrew Chapman, who is the broadcast and media coordinator for the Generals. “And of course with Minor League being cancelled at this point, it’s our opportunity to still use the facility throughout the summer and let fans enjoy some live baseball while we do it safely out here.”

For a list of baseball games being held this summer, click here.