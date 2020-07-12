Strong Storms Linger into the Afternoon

Weather Update – 10:00 a.m. – Sunday, July 12th

It’s been a stormy start to the day across West Tennessee. Thousands of West Tennesseans were left without power after severe thunderstorms moved through this morning producing 60 mph wind gusts. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger into the afternoon but it’s possible another pop-up shower or thunderstorm could develop later today.

TODAY

Flash flooding remains possible through the morning into the afternoon. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Skies will gradually get clearer this afternoon with a slight chance for additional showers and thunderstorms temperatures will peak in the upper 80s this afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest fireworks forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

